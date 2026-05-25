The licence covers 375 mineral claims and permits activities such as diamond drilling and rotary air-blast drilling. Credit: Hecos/Shutterstock.com.

Canada-based gold exploration firm Aben Gold has secured a Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use Approval over a five-year period from the Yukon Government’s Department of Energy, Mines & Resources.

This approval applies to the company’s ‘flagship’, the 7,400ha, 100%-owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project in southeast Yukon.

It allows for a wide range of exploration activities, beginning 21 May 2026 and ending 20 May 2031.

The licence covers 375 mineral claims and permits activities such as diamond drilling, rotary air-blast drilling, and mechanised trenching, with up to 25 trenches allowed.

Construction of temporary trails and helicopter pads, as well as geophysical survey lines, are also authorised.

Additionally, the use and maintenance of the existing 2012 Justin camp and its infrastructure have been approved.

This approval permits Aben’s 2026 exploration programme, set to start in mid-July and continue until mid-September.

The programme plans for around 1,500m of diamond drilling across two areas, including the POW Zone, which contains gold and tungsten, and the Lost Ace Zone.

Recent contracts with Empire Drilling & Consulting, Axiom Exploration, and Contour Exploration Services will support these operations.

Activities will be conducted from the nearby 3 Aces Camp owned by Seabridge Gold.

Aben Gold president and CEO Riley Trimble said: “First I would like to thank the Yukon Government, Ross River Dena Council, and Liard First Nations. Receiving this Class 3 approval provides us with the regulatory certainty to conduct the 2026 drill programme and provides flexibility for future seasons.

“With strong gold and tungsten prices and growing interest in tungsten as a critical mineral, we are now fully positioned to advance both metals at the POW Zone while following up on the high-grade gold at Lost Ace. We look forward to mobilising in mid-July as planned.”