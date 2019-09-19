Austria targets to achieve 100% electricity consumption from renewable energy by 2030

Image: From end 2019 to 2024, ABB’s GIS will be installed in various substations around the country. Photo: courtesy of ABB.

Swiss-Swedish automation firm ABB has signed a framework contract, potentially worth over $100m, for largest ever grid expansion in Austria.

The five-year contract with Austrian Power Grid (APG) will see ABB supply gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) for the construction of a transmission grid. The GIS will be installed in several substations across the country from end of this year to 2024.

The transmission grid will help in reinforcing the infrastructure to gradually integrate power generated by more renewable sources.

Wind power generators in eastern Austria will be connected to pumped storage power plants in the western part of the country by using the network, which will also transport excess solar and wind power to pumped storage power plants in the Alps.

Austria has set a 100% renewable power target for 2030 in line with the European Union’s renewable energy targets of 32% by 2030 and 75% by 2050.

ABB’s technology solutions act as catalysts in enabling a smarter, safer and greener grid

ABB’s Power Grids High Voltage business line managing director Markus Heimbach said: “ABB has a long-standing relationship with APG, and our reliable GIS technology will play a key role in this important extension project to strengthen the transmission infrastructure.

“ABB’s compact GIS will help to integrate renewable energy while helping Austria achieve its ambitious energy and climate targets.”

GIS is a compact, metal-encapsulated switchgear that utilises pressurized insulating gas, allowing safe operations in confined spaces, ABB said. It occupies just 10% of the space taken by an air-insulated switchgear substation.

APG CEO Gerhard Christiner said: “The #mission2030 plan involves the coordinated implementation of renewable energy generation and the network infrastructure.”

Headquartered in Vienna, APG operates Austria’s transmission system . The network includes the high-voltage grid with 380 kV voltage levels with the 380 kV high-voltage ring , 220 kV and 110 kV as well as various substations and grid switchgear.