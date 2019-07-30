ABB aims to increase the productivity and lower operational costs of Shymkent oil refinery, and enable operators to make better decisions based on accurate and live data, through the digital transformation

Image: ABB Ability provides integrated and secure digital solutions for customers. Photo: Courtesy of PetroKazakhstan Oil Products (PKOP).

Switzerland-based international corporation ABB has secured a multi-million-dollar order to modernise the Shymkent oil refinery in Kazakhstan.

The Shymkent project site is located in the Sayramskiy region of Kazakhstan, and is operated by PetroKazakhstan Oil Products (PKOP), as a joint venture between China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and KazMunayGas (KMG), the state-owned oil and gas company of Kazakhstan.

ABB said that the project is part of the Kazakhstan’s ‘Digital Kazakhstan’ program aimed at boosting economic sectors including the oil, gas and chemicals industry, with digital technology.

ABB to leverage its ABB Ability Solution for Shymkent oil refinery

Under the contract, ABB would deploy its ABB Ability, the unified, cross digital offering, in delivering solutions to modernise the Shymkent oil refinery in Kazakhstan.

In addition, sensors, data and advanced analytics will be used to monitor and assess the real-time health of the plant’s assets, where the operator PKOP would receive critical, real-time insights into the assets and production processes.

In addition, it will provide a business consultancy service to PKOP to support the lifecycle of the project and help adopting digital practices at the plant, including work processes assessment, leveraging opportunities to increase efficiency and resilience, recommending improvements and providing expert training.

ABB Energy Industries managing director Kevin Kosisko said: “With our leading technologies and deep-domain knowledge, we can help operators across the energy industry move forward confidently towards digital transformation.

“ABB is uniquely positioned to drive and support the digital transformation of the chemical and refining industry in Kazakhstan, and it is exciting to contribute to the modernization of Shymkent oil refinery.”

Recently, the company has introduced a new digital application, ABB Ability Operations Management System, for real-time integration in open-pit and underground mines.