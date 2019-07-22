The new ABB Ability Operations Management System is designed to maximise coordination between weekly production plans and dynamic situations in mining

Image: The ABB Ability Operations Management System can maximize coordination between weekly production plans and dynamic situations in mining. Photo: courtesy of ABB.

ABB has introduced new digital application, ABB Ability Operations Management System, for real-time integration in open-pit and underground mines.

Developed in collaboration with Boliden AB and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada, the new application is designed to maximize coordination between weekly production plans and dynamic situations in mining

The ABB Ability Operations Management System is capable of improving efficiency, productivity, and maximizing profitability at mines by connecting and coordinating mine operators, workforce, equipment and all mining activities in real-time, from face preparation to crusher.

ABB integrated mine operations product manager Eduardo Lima said: “Although it may seem simple, the coordination between the tactical plan and the operational plan is one of the top challenges faced in modern mining.

“By offering advanced short-term planning and increased automation, ABB Ability Operations Management System enables the mine to act as an ore factory.”

“Ore inventory can be tracked and controlled to allow maximum flow and optimal grade. By integrating operational technology and information technology, operational awareness is increased for all personnel.

“Staff see the same information at the same time and can jointly decide what actions to take in real-time with no need to wait until the end of the shift.”

Additionally, the application improves alertness to unplanned events while reducing production variability through all the mine stages by integrating short interval control and closed loop into a single digital platform.

The company said that its OMS can present “what-if” scenarios in case of task failure or operational change, thus helping mine operators and planners in making better and quicker decisions.

ABB piloted the technology at Boliden’s Renstrom underground mine

The company piloted the technology at Boliden’s Renstrom underground mine in Sweden. It was also deployed by ArcelorMittal at the Mont-Wright open pit mine in Canada.

The ABB Ability Operations Management System forms part of the ABB Ability MineOptimize portfolio of digitally connected products, services and solutions.

These solutions are intended to allow modern mines to maximize visibility, reliability, productivity and energy efficiency while optimizing performance.