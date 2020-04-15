ISA currently operates over 62,000km of power transmission infrastructure with over 7,000km more under construction

ABB’s Power Grids business has secured a framework contract worth about $100m from, utility company, Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA).

Headquartered in Medellín, Colombia, Interconexion Electrica currently operates more than 62,000km of power transmission infrastructure while more than 7,000km are under construction.

The utility operates in various countries in South America, including Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina, and Central America.

Under the contract, ABB will be responsible for the supply of shunt reactors to ensure that the voltage stays within safe limits, avoiding possible blackouts.

The firm said that the shunt reactors are based on the same technology as transformers.

ABB Power Grids president Claudio Facchin said: “ABB Power Grids is shaping the future of sustainable energy and our purpose is fully aligned with ISA’s goal of ensuring a sustainable power supply in South America and mitigating climate change.

“Our pioneering technologies are extending access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all, increasing efficiency and competitiveness, whilst paving the way for bulk renewable integration and an interconnected global grid.”

ABB will also supply gas-insulated switchgear under the contract

Under the five-year contract, ABB will also supply gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and air-insulated switchgear (AIS) that include circuit breakers, instrument transformers and hybrid modules.

Recently, ABB’s Power Grids business secured contracts to deliver advanced high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter transformers and high-voltage equipment to state-owned electric utility State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).

Under the contracts, ABB will supply the equipment for three 800kV ultrahigh-voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission links owned by SGCC in China.