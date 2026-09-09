After finishing drilling at Taylor, A2Gold is mobilising its drill rig to the Eastside Project in Nevada. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

A2Gold has completed a reverse-circulation (RC) drilling programme at the Taylor Gold-Silver Project in White Pine County, Nevada, US.

The company drilled 15 holes totalling approximately 4,400m as part of its 2026 exploration campaign at the site, which A2Gold acquired earlier this year.

Following the completion of drilling at Taylor, A2Gold has begun mobilising its drill rig to the Eastside Project near Tonopah, Nevada.

At Eastside’s Target Pente, the company plans to launch an RC drilling campaign covering approximately 3,700m.

Drilling is expected to begin shortly.

The Taylor campaign aimed to test priority areas identified through analysis of historical data, geological details and geophysical findings.

Samples collected during the programme have been submitted for laboratory assays, with results due to be reported as they become available and undergo review and interpretation.

In addition to targeting key drill sites, the recent programme at Taylor is expected to provide geological data to help A2Gold refine its understanding of the broader mineralised system and inform future exploration strategy.

At the Eastside Project, Target Pente is among several high-priority targets identified within A2Gold’s holdings.

The upcoming drill programme will assess the potential for higher-grade epithermal feeder faults and veins, consistent with A2Gold’s stated strategy of seeking higher-grade mineralisation in the area.

A2Gold holds mineral tenure covering approximately 230km² across the Eastside and Taylor projects.

The Eastside project hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces (moz) of gold and 8.8moz of silver, while Taylor is said to be a highly prospective exploration district that features gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn potential.

A2Gold CEO Peter Gianulis said: “We look forward to receiving the assay results and incorporating this new information into our understanding of the broader Taylor mineralised system. Importantly, our exploration programme continues without interruption.”