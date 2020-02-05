8minute secures right-of-way authorisation to construct, operate, maintain and decommission a 230kV generation interconnection line

The 8minute Solar Energy’s solar project will be built in southern California. (Credit: 8minute Solar Energy)

US-based solar-plus-storage power plant development company 8minute Solar Energy has secured approval from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the Eland Gen-Tie project in Kern County, California.

The authorisation from the agency provides right-of-way (ROW) to 8minute Solar Energy to construct, operate, maintain and decommission a 230kV generation interconnection (gen-tie) line.

New transmission line to link Eland 1 solar farm to Barren Ridge Substation

The gen-tie line will supply power generated by the 500MW Eland 1 solar farm generation facility on private lands in Kern County, to the existing Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Barren Ridge Substation.

BLM said in a statement: “The 368 Energy Corridor, which part of the project falls within, has been specifically designated as a multi-modal corridor and can accommodate both electric transmission and pipeline projects.”

Recently, Capital Dynamics through its Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) business and 8minute entered into a development partnership for the 400MW Eland Solar & Storage Center in California.

Power from the project, which includes 300MW/1200MWh energy storage facility, will be sold to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Planned to be built in two phases, the Eland Solar and Storage Center will be located about 112km north of Los Angeles close to California City.

Scheduled to be commissioned in 2022, the project is expected to create nearly 700 jobs during its one-year construction phase. It will reach full operations in 2023.

8minute Solar Energy will be responsible for the development of the project and also oversee its construction.

Additionally, the company will have the right to acquire a portion of the project, when it begins commercial operation.

In addition to managing more than 245 million acres of public land in 12 Western states, including Alaska, the BLM administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate in the US.