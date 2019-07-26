The global oil and gas industry currently releases an indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of about 5,200 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent. Excluding emissions from end-user fuel consumption, the figure amounts to nearly 15% of the total greenhouse gas emissions of the energy sector, according to the IEA.

Image: Chevron is targeting up to 25% reduction in methane emissions intensity by 2023. Photo courtesy of Dietmar Wiedemann from Pixabay.

NS Energy takes a look at the greenhouse gas emissions targets of five major oil and gas producers

Chevron

American multinational energy firm Chevron, in February 2019, released its updated climate report, announcing plans to set greenhouse gas emissions targets.

The firm is targeting up to 25% reduction in methane emissions intensity as well as up to 30% reduction in flaring intensity by 2023, aligning to the first “stock-take” under the Paris Agreement.

Contributing to the climate change, Chevron mainly focuses on reducing gas emissions from its oil fields. The company measures its emission intensity based on its equity ownership of oil and gas assets, also covering the projects that are not controlled by it.

Chevron said it has invested approximately $1.1bn (£881.8m) in carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects, which are expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by about 5 million metric tons per year. The reduction is roughly equivalent to the GHG emissions of 620,000 US homes’ annual electricity usage.

In 2018, the firm joined the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, a global collaboration to address energy industry climate change issues.

ExxonMobil

US-based oil and gas company ExxonMobil, in May 2018, announced its greenhouse gas reduction measures that could help the company in significantly improving emissions performance by 2020.

The firm aims to reduce 15% in methane emissions and 25% in flaring by 2020, compared to that of 2016. It also announced its intention to improve its energy efficiency in refining and chemical manufacturing facilities.

In May 2019, ExxonMobil announced plans to invest up to $100m (£80.1m) for the research and development of advanced lower emissions technologies over the next 10 years.

As part of this effort, the company has joined forces with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and National Energy Technology Laboratory to support projects that can bring lower-emissions technologies to commercial scale.

The company invests in lower-emission energy solutions such as cogeneration, flare reduction, energy efficiency, biofuels, carbon capture and storage, and other technologies. Since 2000, the firm claims to have spent over $9bn (£7.2bn) on lower-emission energy solutions.

In June, ExxonMobil signed a joint development agreement with Global Thermostat to advance breakthrough technology that can capture and concentrate CO2 emissions from industrial sources, including power plants, and the atmosphere.

As part of the deal, the partners will assess the potential scalability of Global Thermostat’s carbon capture technology for large industrial use.

BP

British oil and gas major BP has set a target to generate sustainable reductions of 3.5 million tonnes CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas emissions throughout its businesses by 2025.

By improving energy efficiency and limiting the emissions intensity of methane and reducing flaring of oil and gas, the company aims to achieve a quantifiable reduction in emissions. BP targets a methane intensity of 0.2% across its oil and gas operations.

BP introduced an Advancing Low Carbon accreditation programme to encourage every part of the company to pursue lower carbon opportunities.

In March 2019, BP established a $100m (£80.1m) fund for projects, which focus on delivering new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions in its upstream oil and gas operations.

Over the next three years, the Upstream Carbon Fund will provide further support to BP’s work generating sustainable greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

By the end of 2018, BP reported a generation of 2.5 million tonnes of sustainable GHG emissions reductions throughout its businesses since 2016.

BP is also a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative.

Shell

Royal Dutch Shell has set a three-year target, starting from 2019, to bring down its net carbon footprint by 2-3% compared to 2016. Under its long-term emissions reduction plans, the company is aiming to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by almost half by 2050. To reach towards the goal, Shell plans to cut down its net carbon footprint by nearly 20% by 2035. The company intends to link the greenhouse gas emissions and other measures to the remuneration of its executives.

To achieve its emissions reduction goals, Shell is looking to improve its energy productivity, change the mix of its energy products it sells to its customers, and store emissions generated from its facilities in carbon sinks. The company is also making efforts towards improving the efficiency of its operations and maturing its investments in renewable power generation as part of reducing its net carbon footprint.

In 2018, Shell was responsible for releasing 71 million tonnes on a CO2-equivalent basis of direct greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere from its operated facilities across the world. The company claimed to have brought down its greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 by two million tonnes of CO2 equivalent compared to 2017.

Total

In February 2019, Total disclosed its goal of bringing down the greenhouse gas emissions from its operated oil and gas facilities to 40 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2025, from 46 million tonnes in 2015. The greenhouse gas emissions target pertains to the direct greenhouse gas emissions of the company-operated facilities and the indirect emissions from the use of its energy products.

The French oil and gas giant also aims to make natural gas to constitute more than 60% of its hydrocarbon mix by 2035. The company has achieved one of its goals for reducing its carbon footprint by ending its coal-based operations in 2016.

Between 2010 and 2017, Total claims to have brought down its greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, while routine flaring was cut down by 87% during the same period.

In 2014, the company joined forces with the World Bank in launching the Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 project, an initiative aimed at ending flaring of associated gas by 2030.

The French oil and gas company is relying on improving energy efficiencies at its operated facilities to lower its emissions. Total is generating power from gas and renewable sources, developing sustainable fuels, and investing in carbon sink business, to bring down its share of carbon emissions.