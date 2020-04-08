The UK is opening a new facility to develop and test materials and manufacturing processes in its quest to build the world’s first commercial nuclear fusion power station. Steve Jones, chief technology officer at the Nuclear AMRC, and professor of Welding technology at the University of Sheffield examines the scale of the challenge.

If nuclear fusion is to be a major contributor to meeting the UK’s target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from 2050, there is a need to combine advanced technologies with novel manufacturing philosophies to make it a commercial proposition.

We need to develop solutions that balance technical and cost benefits, ensure the supply chain has the right capabilities and deploy cost-effective manufacturing methods and mature processing technologies.

These nuclear fusion manufacturing challenges should not be underestimated. Consider the variety and extent of practices being deployed to deliver the international nuclear fusion project, Iter, under construction in France.

Such massively complex programmes have to be broken down into manageable modules and work packages to maximise engagement with the supply chain and ensure cost-effective delivery to schedule. Developing a modularisation philosophy to meet the needs of fusion will be high on the manufacturing agenda.

The Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (Nuclear AMRC), is working with the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) on a feasibility study of modular construction techniques for nuclear fusion.

This work is part of the design development of the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), the UK’s bid to build the world’s first commercial fusion power station.

The study is investigating how the modularisation techniques being developed for small and advanced modular reactor designs could be applied to the STEP programme.

This research draws on our work to develop a through-life modularisation product structure. This is a systematic approach which can be used in the early design process for complex assemblies, to consider factors such as design style, module boundaries, interfacing methods and the degree of modularity required. The aim is to reduce risk in manufacturing and construction of new nuclear projects, and enable delivery of a modular system to schedule and budget that can be readily maintained throughout its service life, including decommissioning.