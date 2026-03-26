Constructed in 1968, Turlough Hill in Wicklow is Ireland’s only pumped storage power station. In 2019 a digital twin of the facility was developed

AS HYDROPOWER FACILITIES SEEK to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, digital twin technology has emerged as a transformative tool.

By creating real-time, data-driven virtual replicas of physical assets, operators can monitor system performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize energy output. These digital models integrate data from IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, historical performance records, and predictive analytics, enabling a proactive approach to plant management. Meanwhile, CAD tools support the creation of robust digital representations during the design and planning phases.

Integration

Digital twins are revolutionising hydropower operations by providing a dynamic, real-time digital representation of physical assets. Built from CAD based models, these virtual replicas continuously integrate data from sensors, SCADA systems, and historical records to offer a comprehensive view of plant performance. By leveraging digital twins, facilities can be optimised and any potential issues caught before they become problematic.

Preventative maintenance

One of the primary advantages of digital twins in hydropower is their ability to predict and prevent equipment failures. Advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms process live data collected from sensors strategically placed throughout facilities to identify potential issues before they result in costly downtime. This predictive maintenance approach not only extends the lifespan of critical components such as turbines and generators but also minimizes unplanned outages.

Operational optimisation

Beyond maintenance, digital twins facilitate real-time operational adjustments. By simulating different environmental conditions including water inflows, seasonal variations, and grid demands, operators can fine-tune performance for maximum efficiency. These insights enable better water resource management, ensuring optimal power generation while in tandem, prioritizing sustainability and other green initiatives.

Advanced training and planning

Additionally, digital twins support workforce training and operational planning. Immersive simulations allow engineers to test various scenarios, refine emergency response strategies, and enhance overall plant safety. With the integration of AI and cloud computing, these models continue to evolve, providing increasingly accurate and actionable insights.

Real world problem solving

The Turlough Hill Hydroelectric Power Station, located in County Wicklow, Ireland, was constructed in the 1960s and has been a pivotal asset in the region’s energy infrastructure. As the facility approached the end of its original design life, the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) sought innovative solutions to extend its operational lifespan and enhance efficiency. In 2019, ESB collaborated with Akselos, a Swiss software company specialising in engineering simulations, to develop a structural digital twin of the power station. Through this partnership, comprehensive data integration, predictive maintenance, and facility optimization was collectively achieved. This pioneering project demonstrates how digital twin technology can revitalise ageing hydropower facilities, ensuring their continued contribution to sustainable energy generation.

Challenges

While digital twin technology offers significant benefits for hydropower operations, its implementation comes with notable challenges. These hurdles range from high initial costs to data integration complexities and cybersecurity concerns. Addressing these challenges is critical to ensuring the successful adoption and long term effectiveness of digital twins in the hydropower sector.

Up-front cost

One of the primary barriers is the high cost of development and deployment. Building a digital twin requires substantial investment in sensors, cloud computing infrastructure, and advanced analytics software. For older hydropower plants, retrofitting existing systems with the necessary digital infrastructure can be both time-consuming and costly. That being said, you can soften the blow by adopting phased implementation strategies and leveraging government incentives or industry partnerships.

Data quality

Data integration and accuracy also pose significant hurdles. Hydropower facilities generate vast amounts of operational data, often stored across different systems and formats. Ensuring seamless integration of real-time sensor data, historical records, and predictive models requires proper data management solutions. Inconsistencies in data quality can lead to inaccurate digital twin simulations, which can reduce their reliability. Standardising data formats and employing AI-driven data validation techniques can help bypass some of these issues.

Employee push-back

Lastly, organisational resistance and workforce training can slow down adoption. Implementing digital twin technology often requires significant shifts in operational workflows, which may face resistance from some of your personnel accustomed to traditional monitoring methods. Providing specialised training and demonstrating the tangible benefits of digital twins can help ease this transition and ensure widespread acceptance over time.

Advancing sustainable hydropower

As the global energy sector shifts toward sustainability, digital twin technology is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the environmental efficiency of hydropower plants. By providing real-time insights and predictive analytics, digital twins help minimise ecological impact, optimise water resource management, and support the transition to more resilient, low-carbon energy systems.

Improving efficiency

One of the most significant contributions of digital twins to sustainability is improving water efficiency. Hydropower relies on precise water flow management to balance energy production with environmental conservation. Digital twins simulate various flow conditions, enabling operators to make data-driven decisions that maximise power generation while maintaining river health and aquatic ecosystems. Advanced models can also predict the impact of climate change on water availability, allowing your facility to adapt to changing hydrological patterns.

Carbon footprint reduction

Reducing carbon footprint and operational waste is another key advantage. By enabling predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring, digital twins help hydropower plants operate at peak efficiency, reducing energy losses and minimising the need for frequent equipment replacements. This not only extends the lifespan of critical components but also lowers the environmental cost of material production and disposal, which is generally overlooked.

Environmental compliance and Monitoring

Finally, digital twin technology plays a role in enhancing regulatory compliance and environmental monitoring. By continuously tracking water usage, sedimentation rates, and biodiversity impact, hydropower operators can ensure adherence to environmental regulations and respond proactively to potential ecological concerns. This level of transparency also supports collaboration with environmental agencies and local communities, fostering more sustainable hydropower development.

Norwegian case study

Norwegian energy company Skagerak Kraft, sought to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its Gunnåi hydropower plant. In collaboration with EDRMedeso, they implemented digital twin technology to optimise production and maintenance processes. The completion of this project allowed Skagerak Kraft to stay on top of maintenance, optimize their plant, and improve overall efficiency. To highlight some of the information covered in this section, the improved efficiency and reduced downtime contributed to a more sustainable operation, aligning with environmental goals and reducing the plant’s carbon footprint.

Providing specialised training and demonstrating the tangible benefits of digital twins can help ensure widespread employee acceptance over time

Future outlook

Digital twin technology is revolutionising hydropower by optimizing efficiency, reducing downtime, and enhancing sustainability through real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and advanced simulations. While challenges like high implementation costs and data integration remain, advancements in AI, IoT, and cloud computing will make digital twins more accessible to a wide range of users. As the energy sector shifts towards sustainability, digital twins will play a crucial role in further improving water resource management, minimising carbon footprints, and integrating renewable energy sources.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.