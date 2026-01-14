Reactive Technologies is to use Siemens’ Gridscale X software, PSS®E, to enhance visibility of grid inertia challenges (Photo: Reactive Technologies)

However, if grid operators can accurately monitor grid inertia in real time, “they can rapidly respond to failures and unlock up to 30% more grid capacity through renewables,” suggests Siemens.

Reactive Technologies’ GridMetrix® technology generates real-time, accurate grid inertia data, enabling grid operators to reduce the risk of grid instability and blackouts more effectively. By combining this technology with Siemens’ Gridscale X software, PSS®E, Reactive Technologies will be able to offer improved measurement of power grid inertia – the kinetic energy stored in generators, motors and condensers – and overall system strength to provide a real-time view of grid resilience for grid operators.

Through the partnership, “different grid scenarios can be planned with greater precision, giving operators greater insight into how their current assets are performing and where best to target future capital investments”, says Siemens.

Marc Borrett, the CEO of Reactive Technologies, said: “Power system simulations are a critical early-stage step in Reactive Technologies’ research and development process. The combination of real-world direct measurement data captured by our technology, and the power of Siemens’ PSS®E software now allows grid operators to simulate various network scenarios and drive data insights. As we transition to a resilient, low-carbon power grid future, this is vital as it provides actionable results for them to unlock the grid capacity by mitigating risks, reducing curtailments and planning more renewable resources assets.”

“Reactive Technologies is demonstrating its value and deep expertise not only in the UK but all around the world through its projects,” said Magnus Torronen, Head of Siemens Grid Software Northern Europe. “PSS®E, part of Gridscale X software, now enhances this offering at a time when the market is eager for high quality, accurate data to help plan investment.”

With Gridscale X, part of Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform, Siemens says it offers “modular software that paves the way for autonomous grid management” and “empowers grid operators to accelerate digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale.”

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.