Reuters Events today released further details on what Is set to be the world’s most prestigious energy transition event, Global Energy Transition 2022, hitting the stage this June.

The two-day, New York-based event aims to unite chief executive officers and senior stakeholders from the energy, industrial and government spheres to help global businesses turn their net-zero emissions ambitions into tangible actions.

Last year, the Global Energy Transition event featured some of the biggest names in the energy sector, including International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, BP CEO Bernard Looney, Iberdrola Chairman and CEO Ignacio Galán and Enel CEO and General Manager Francesco Starace.

“Securing a just and effective energy transition to reduce global emissions is the defining challenge of our times,” said Owen Rolt, head of energy transition at Reuters Events. “Hence, it is fitting that this year we will again be featuring one of the strongest lineups of any energy event in the world.”

The timing of Global Energy Transition 2022 on June 14 and 15 is important given the continuing global focus on the need for low-carbon operations, and the celebration of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, later this year.

“There is more pressure than ever for companies to arrive at the climate talks with credible energy transition plans,” said Rolt. “Global Energy Transition 2022 is uniquely focused on helping senior leaders achieve that goal ahead of COP27.”

Across two days of high-level discussions, Global Energy Transition 2022 will debate questions including:

–What is the future of the grid, the roadmap for sectoral electrification and the way ahead for solar, wind, storage, and other clean-tech innovations? Executives will analyze how to swap carbon molecules for electrons and other key trends.

–How are macro transformations in the energy sector impacting on global societies, geopolitics, and people? The event will explore approaches to energy governance, the importance of equity and access within a just transition.

–How can the industry turn net-zero ambition into meaningful business action? Global Energy Transition 2022 will investigate the collaboration and action required across the energy, business, and government ecosystems.

–How can public and private sector finance work together to deliver the energy transition? Global Energy Transition 2022 will dive into the risk, finance and economics of decarbonization across global markets.

–How can companies deliver deep decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors? The event will investigate how heavy industries, mining, metals, manufacturing, transportation and other sectors can decarbonize at scale.

“Besides our keynote and plenary sessions, the two days of Global Energy Transition 2022 will feature streams focusing on markets, finance and investment, society, government and people, electrification and clean technology, and the industry transition,” said Rolt.

Global Energy Transition 2022 will take place on June 14 and 15 at the New York Marriott, Brooklyn Bridge, New York, United States.

