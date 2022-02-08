The webinar is being produced in conjunction with Reuters Events Downstream USA 2022 Conference & Exhibition (June 8-9, 2022) located at the NRG Center, Houston, Texas

The disconnect between Downstream’s maintenance, reliability and operations personnel is standing in the way of true operational excellence.

We need to build partnerships between site teams to enable the free flow of communication and information.

With this challenge in mind, Reuters Events Downstream is hosting an industry-focused webinar: ‘Eliminate Communication Silos In Maintenance, Reliability & Operations’ (February 24th, 10am CST).

Manufacturing leaders including, Walter Pesenti (Vice President, Manufacturing Excellence, NOVA Chemicals); István Filep (Head of Group Downstream Production Maintenance, MOL GROUP); and Chad Bates (Asset Supervisor, BASF) will join the live session to identify best practice in overcoming the costly silos that stand in the way of fully optimized work execution.

The session will be moderated by Jeremy Osterberger, President & COO of Reuters Events Downstream Media Partner, BIC Alliance.

Below is an overview of the key discussion points and takeaways that we will look to cover over the course of the live 1hr session:

· Promote a culture of collaboration with shared KPIs to achieve unified alignment, buy-in and smash business targets

· Identify new technologies and the methods to streamline management, planning and scheduling of maintenance work to promote cross-organization visibility and transform work execution

· Revolutionize the partnerships between MRO personnel implementing processes to drive sustained performance toward common goals

The webinar session will be recorded and will be circulated afterwards to watch back at your convenience. Please note, the recording will be available only to those registered for the webinar.

This webinar is being produced in conjunction with Reuters Events Downstream USA 2022 Conference & Exhibition (June 8-9, 2022) located at the NRG Center, Houston, TX. For more information, contact Alexander Bird.