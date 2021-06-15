The initiative also includes construction of more than 100 hydrogen refuelling stations

Hydrogen Eagle aims to develop an international chain of hydrogen hubs. (Credit: PKN ORLEN)

Poland-based oil refiner PKN Orlen has unveiled its plans to build 250MW of electrolysis plants for the production of green hydrogen across Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as part of its Hydrogen Eagle programme.

Hydrogen Eagle aims to develop an international chain of hydrogen hubs powered by renewable energy sources and build facilities to convert municipal waste into hydrogen.

Also, the initiative includes construction of more than 100 hydrogen refuelling stations for individual, public and cargo transport purposes.

Orlen said that the Hydrogen Eagle scheme would help achieve its annual hydrogen production capacity of approximately 50,000 tonnes by 2030.

PKN Orlen management board president Daniel Obajtek said: “The ORLEN Group’s bold and innovative projects implemented in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia can make it Central Europe’s leader in hydrogen fuel.

“We know that this is extremely important both from the business and environmental perspective. Entering the market of sustainable hydrogen production will give us competitive advantages in the retail, refining and power generation business in the decades to come.

“It will also allow us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint, marking an important step towards achieving carbon neutrality in 2050.”

Under the Hydrogen Eagle programme, Orlen will construct six new RES-powered hydrogen hubs, two in Poland, two in the Czech Republic, and one in Slovakia.

The company intends to build a hydrogen electrolysis plant, which runs on electricity supplied from the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.

Three facilities for converting municipal waste into low-emission hydrogen are planned to be constructed in Poland and Czech Republic

Also, more than 100 hydrogen refuelling stations, including 54 in Poland, 22 in the Czech Republic and 26 in Slovakia, will be built for individual, public and cargo transport.

Orlen said that its Hydrogen Eagle programme has passed a review by the Ministry of Development, Labour and Technology under the IPCEI mechanism.

It will support the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) hydrogen infrastructure, aimed at producing zero- and low-carbon hydrogen and building a solid supply chain in Europe.

Implementation of the initiative would significantly reduce carbon emissions, help develop renewable energy sources, and support the circular economy objectives, said the company.