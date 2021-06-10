The drilling encountered 230ft of net pay, including newly identified, high-quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs

ExxonMobil announces new discovery offshore Guyana. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay.)

ExxonMobil has announced new a discovery at Longtail-3 well, located around 3.5km south of the Longtail-1 well, in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The US-based firm has carried out the drilling at Longtail-3 well in more than 6,100ft of water, leveraging the Stena DrillMAX drillship.

The drilling encountered 230ft of net pay, including newly identified, high-quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs below the original Longtail-1 discovery intervals.

Longtail-1 discovery in the Stabroek Block was drilled in 2018, encountering around 256ft of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

ExxonMobil exploration and new ventures senior vice president Mike Cousins said: “Longtail-3, combined with our recent discovery at Uaru-2, has the potential to increase our resource estimate within the Stabroek block, demonstrating further growth of this world-class resource and our high-potential development opportunities offshore Guyana.

“We will continue to leverage our core competitive advantages in our ongoing exploration campaign, delivering substantial value to the Guyanese people, our partners and shareholders.”

ExxonMobil has deployed the Stena DrillMAX and the Noble Sam Croft drillships in the first quarter of 2021 to further explore and evaluate drilling activities offshore Guyana.

DrillMAX will move to Whiptail-1, while the Noble Sam Croft supports the development drilling for Liza Phase 2, as the company advances its 15-well campaign in the Stabroek block.

ExxonMobil said that more than 2,600 Guyanese and 600 local suppliers will be supporting its activities in the country by the first quarter of this year.

Its affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana operates the 26,800km2 Stabroek Block, with 45% interest, while Hess Guyana Exploration holds 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds the remaining 25% stake.

Furthermore, drilling activity at Mako-2 evaluation well in the Stabroek Block confirmed the quality, thickness and areal extent of the reservoir, said the company.

In April this year, the US oil and gas firm has announced a new oil discovery at the Uaru-2 well in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.