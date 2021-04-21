Located in Concho County, Texas, US, the wind farm features 127 turbines

RES begins commercial operation at Maverick Creek wind project. (Credit: Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.)

UK-based Renewable Energy Systems (RES) has started commercial operations at its 492MW Maverick Creek wind project in Concho County, Texas, US.

The wind project features 127 turbines that generate renewable energy adequate to power nearly 200,000 homes every year.

In September 2019, the company commenced construction at the project, which created 400 construction jobs during peak construction and 25 full-time jobs to operate the facility.

RES construction senior VP Tim Jordan said: “RES has met the challenge to deliver clean energy in Texas head on.

“We are proud of working alongside Algonquin to make clean energy a reality in Texas and are particularly grateful to our team that worked throughout the pandemic and engaged with the local community.”

The Maverick Creek wind project was originally developed by Roaring Fork Wind, a joint venture partnership between RES and Steelhead Americas, a Vestas’ business in North America.

In August 2019, RES has entered into an agreement with Algonquin Power & Utilities to jointly develop the project.

General Mills signed a virtual 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Roaring Fork Wind in April 2019, to purchase 200MW portion of the total electricity generated at the Maverick Creek wind project.

In another development, RES has reportedly launched the sale of its French pipeline of energy projects in a deal valued at up to $962m, retaining its support services business in France.

French oil major Total, infrastructure group Vinci and German utility RWE are anticipated to show interest in the sale, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In a statement, RES said: “RES has engaged Rothschild to look at options for raising capital to fund the continuing growth of its business, which include the potential sale of an interest in its Development and Construction platform in France.”