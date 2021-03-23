The company is investing more than $2.5bn in the initiative to develop around 5GW of renewable energy projects

NV Energy corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, US. (Credit: Reliathon/Wikipedia.)

NV Energy has secured the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) approval for advancing its Greenlink Nevada transmission and renewable energy initiative.

Greenlink Nevada will tap into resource-rich renewable energy zones across the western and northern Nevada, to advance the development of clean energy in the state.

NV Energy is investing more than $2.5bn in Greenlink Nevada, which is expected to generate $690m in economic activity and create around 4,000 jobs.

The initiative will facilitate the development of around 5GW of renewable energy projects across Nevada, that contributes to economic growth and related tax revenue.

Also, it would help create thousands of jobs, facilitate economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and increase electric reliability for Nevadans, said the company.

NV Energy president and chief executive officer Doug Cannon said: “Today’s approval of the first phase of Greenlink Nevada puts our state one step closer to achieving its environmental and carbon reduction goals.

“We look forward to engaging with diverse state and federal stakeholders to construct this project in a timely and environmentally sustainable manner.”

With the approval, the company is expected to commence preliminary design and permitting for both segments of Greenlink Nevada.

Once the designing works completed, the company will start the construction on the first major segment of the project, dubbed Greenlink West.

Greenlink West is a 525kV line from Las Vegas to Yerington and two 345kV lines from Yerington into the Reno/Sparks area. It is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Governer Sisolak said: “NV Energy’s Greenlink Nevada initiative will unlock for all Nevadans the sustainability and economic benefits that come from providing essential transmission access to our State’s vast renewable energy resources and exemplifies the potential of my vision for Nevada’s new energy economy.

“I applaud NV Energy for its forward thinking in presenting this project, and for its ongoing commitment to supporting Nevada’s long-term economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”