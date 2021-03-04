The agreement covers almost 50% volume of electricity consumed across Kellogg's North American manufacturing facilities

The Azure Sky project will be equipped with 79 wind turbines. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Enel, through its US subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Kellogg Company for its Azure Sky wind project in Texas, US.

The company has also announced the start of construction on the wind plus storage project that is located west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Haskell County, Texas.

Under the VPPA, Enel will supply 360GWh of wind electricity from the Azure Sky wind project to food manufacturer Kellogg.

The agreement covers almost 50% volume of electricity consumed across Kellogg’s North American manufacturing facilities.

Kellogg chief sustainability officer Amy Senter said: “Kellogg has been working to reduce its carbon footprint across our value chain for more than a decade.

“Our latest VPPA further demonstrates to investors, stakeholders and our consumers that we are taking action to address climate change.”

The Azure Sky project is located in Throckmorton County, Texas, where the 350MW wind farm paired with around 137MW of battery storage.

The project will be equipped with 79 wind turbines and is expected to generate around 1,300GWh per annum, which will be delivered to the grid and charge the battery located in the facility.

The battery storage system is designed to store the power generated by the wind turbines, while also providing services to enhance grid flexibility.

The estimated annual electricity generation from the Azure Sky project is equivalent to eliminating more than 842,000 tonnes of CO2 emission into the atmosphere per annum.

Enel Green Power CEO and Enel global power generation business line head Salvatore Bernabei said: “As our first large-scale project to pair wind and storage, and our largest hybrid plant globally, Azure demonstrates Enel’s continued commitment to leading the energy transition towards a 100% renewable powered electric grid.

“This transition is supported and accelerated by commercial customers, like Kellogg Company, who are placing sustainability at the core of their business.”