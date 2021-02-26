Westinghouse’s emerging technologies, such as small modular and microreactors, can reduce the capital investment associated with nuclear power generation, enabling broad access to clean, reliable energy

Westinghouse is committed to Shaping Tomorrow’s Energy through a carbon-free future.

The facts speak for themselves: Nuclear energy is critical to a cleaner, more sustainable world. At Westinghouse, we’re committed to sharing real-world facts to show how nuclear power can address our changing climate:

Nuclear energy provides 14% of the world’s carbon-free energy.

One uranium fuel pellet – about the size of a gummy bear – creates as much energy as one ton of coal, 149 gallons of oil, or 17,000 cubic feet of nuclear gas.

On average, a single nuclear power reactor generates enough electricity to power 755,000 homes without emitting any greenhouse gases. That’s close to the same amount generated by two coal-burning plants.

Advanced reactors offer fuel cycles that can reduce environmental impacts.

Nuclear energy produces virtually no carbon emissions, making it the world’s largest source of clean, reliable energy. In contrast, fossil fuel-based electricity generation continually releases tons of sulfur, nitrogen compounds and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Operating at full capacity more than 93% of the time, nuclear power plants reliably fill the renewable energy void that intermittent sources such as wind and solar power cannot. By supplementing other intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar with nuclear power, we can create a carbon-free power grid that’s always on.

Nuclear energy runs 24/7/365 days a year. In fact, nuclear power plants typically operate for longer stretches – 1.5 to 2 years – before refuelling.

According to research from Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the best way to eliminate emissions from the grid is by combining intermittent low-carbon sources, such as wind and solar, with one or more “firm” sources, such as nuclear energy.

Westinghouse technology and our people are already shaping tomorrow’s energy, every day.

Why Westinghouse?

A cleaner, healthier world will require a team effort. It will require a formula that brings the right minds, innovations and technologies together.

Westinghouse has those resources in place. The world leader in nuclear expertise for more than 60 years is working with partners around the globe to create a carbon-free future.

As the world’s largest source of carbon-free energy, nuclear power can help reverse environmental trends such as melting polar ice sheets and rising sea levels. At Westinghouse, we’re working to meet decarbonization deadlines established by the world’s leading climate scientists.

The first step? Ensuring that the world understands that nuclear energy can meet the growing demands for renewable energy that wind and solar alone cannot.

Learn more about the carbon-free efforts of Westinghouse Nuclear.