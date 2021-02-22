The new facility is planned to have an initial annual output of 5GWh, with potential to expand it to a capacity of 12GWh in future

Northvolt factory for energy storage solutions in Poland. (Credit: Northvolt AB.)

Swedish battery developer and manufacturer Northvolt has expanded its battery systems capabilities in Gdańsk, Poland, with a $200m new factory in the country.

The company has already commenced the development at new factory, with the first phase of construction is expected to begin in autumn 2021. It is expected to enter into production in 2022.

The new facility is planned to provide an annual output of 5GWh in the initial phase of development, with potential to expand the capacity to 12GWh in the second phase of the project.

Northvolt co-founder and CEO Peter Carlsson said: “Securing battery cell manufacturing capacity in Europe is key for its industrial future, but what is equally critical is the industrial capacity for integrating cells into real-world solutions.

“It is this that the new factory will deliver – sophisticated, sustainable energy storage systems to support the transformation of Europe’s electricity grid and its industry.”

Northvolt to create 500 new jobs in the Gdańsk region through new factory

Northvolt said that the new facility will expand its manufacturing capacity of battery modules and systems, to fulfill contracts it has secured for long-term, high-volume supply of complete battery system solutions across grid and industrial markets.

Including a new engineering research and development (R&D) centre to be set-up along with the factory expansion, the project is expected to create 500 new jobs in the Gdańsk region.

The new factory will receive its supply of lithium-ion battery cells from Northvolt Ett gigafactory, located in Skellefteå, Sweden.

Also, the new factory will be powered with renewable energy, including on-site renewable energy generation.

Northvolt battery systems president Emad Zand said: “Northvolt has been present in Poland for three years and we are impressed by both the professionalism and caliber of the engineers and manufacturing staff we’re engaged with in our activities here. We are excited about going out and recruiting 500 more.”