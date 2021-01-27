The Norwegian certification body has also acquired US-based engineering consultancy Energy and Resource Solutions

DNV GL office in Hamburg, Germany. (Credit: DNV GL AS)

DNV GL, a Norwegian assurance and risk management company, has announced that it will merge its existing oil and gas and power and renewables businesses into a new business area called Energy Systems.

The company, which provides advisory services to the power, renewables, gas and offshore industry, said that the decision has been taken in view of the emerging energy future.

According to DNV GL, renewables are expected to take a larger share of the energy mix in the future. On the other hand, decarbonisation is set to become a major focus, said the company.

Energy Systems will cater to the entire energy value chain with certification, advisory, and digital monitoring services, starting from next month. The new business area will involve nearly 4,000 energy experts.

DNV GL group president and CEO Remi Eriksen said: “The creation of Energy Systems is our response to a rapidly changing energy market in search for deeper decarbonization.

“We want to enable our customers to tackle the energy transition – faster. By combining our expertise we will better serve customers operating in, and entering the energy market. This new structure will help us serve all players in the energy market.”

DNV GL said that it will continue to work with the oil and gas industry amid its refocusing on decarbonisation.

The company expects the oil and gas sector to play a vital role in the energy transition, with natural gas becoming the single largest energy source by 2025.

Besides, the company sees hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture and storage emerging as key tools in the low carbon toolkit for the hard-to-abate industries.

Energy Systems CEO Ditlev Engel said: “Joining forces in Energy Systems gives DNV GL the size to work with the key industry players to help scale green energy technology and optimize safety from production to consumption. There is no hiding from the fact that we are on course for damaging global warming, but we have the technology to transition faster.

“I see a greater willingness amongst policy makers and companies to speed up the decarbonization of the sector and we at DNV GL are ready to play our part, so we can tackle the needed energy transformation much faster.”

DNV GL to be renamed as DNV

Additionally, DNV GL said that it has acquired Energy and Resource Solutions (ERS), a US-based engineering consultancy, in a move to boost its energy management capabilities.

Meanwhile, DNV GL said that it will be renaming the company as DNV from 1 March 2021.