COSLInnovator, a semi-submersible drilling rig, will drill the well 15/12-26 located in production licence 973 in North Sea

Neptune Energy receives NPD drilling permit for well 15/12-26. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay.)

Chrysaor Norge, a subsidiary of oil producer Chrysaor, has been issued drilling permit by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for the well 15/12-26 located in production licence 973 in North Sea.

The well 15/12-26 is planned to be drilled using the COSLInnovator, a semi-submersible drilling rig designed to operate in water depths up to 750 meter.

The rig will commence the drilling activity at the well 15/12-26 upon completion of the drilling Chrysaor Norge’s wildcat well 15/12-25 which is also located in production licence 973.

NPD said: “The area in this licence is part of block 15/12. The well will be drilled about 10 kilometres south of the 15/12-21 (Grevling) oil discovery.

“Production licence 973 was awarded on 1 March 2019 (APA2018). This will be the second exploration well to be drilled in the licence.”

The well 15/12-26 drilling programme relates to drilling a wildcat well which is also in production licence 973.

Chrysaor Norge holds 50% ownership stake in production licence 586

Chrysaor Norge is the operator of the production licence 586 with an ownership interest of 50% while the other licensees include OKEA (30%) and Petoro (20%).

Furthermore, the drilling permit is subject to securing all other permits and consents by the operator as required by other authorities prior to commencing drilling activity.

