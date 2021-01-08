The company has acquired the operatorship from Sarawak Shell Berhad, which had been operating it since 1982

The effective date of the operatorship transfer is 1 January 2021. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

Petroliam Nasional’s subsidiary Petronas Carigali has taken over the operatorship of the E11 gas hub located 130km offshore Bintulu, Sarawak in Malaysia.

The effective date of the operatorship transfer is 1 January 2021.

Petronas Carigali has taken the operatorship of E11 gas hub from Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), which had been operating it since 1982 under the MLNG Production Sharing Contract.

Petronas Malaysia assets vice president Bacho Pilong said: “On behalf of PETRONAS, I would like to thank SSB for operating the E11 gas hub in an efficient and responsible manner for more than three decades.

“I am pleased to note that SSB and PETRONAS had implemented all the necessary activities since July 2019 to ensure a smooth handover of the E11 hub.”

“Today marks a significant milestone for PCSB as the operator of the E11 hub which is pivotal in ensuring reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to the market, while continuing to develop Sarawak as a regional gas hub.”

Last month, Petronas announced the discovery of hydrocarbons in block 50, offshore Suriname. Considered to be the first discovery for Petronas in Suriname, it was made after drilling at the Sloanea-1 exploration well in the block.

The exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 4,780 metres using the Maersk Developer rig. The company claims to have well encountered several hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone packages with good reservoir qualities in the Campanian section.

Petronas Suriname E&P (PSEPBV) operates the block 50 with 50% stake. ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname owns the remaining 50% stake.

Block 52 covers an area of 4,749 km² and is located north of the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city.