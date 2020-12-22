The $495m project includes the restoration of the Capanema mine, acquiring new equipment, implementing a long-distance belt conveyor (TCLD)

Vale to start construction at Capanema Project (Credit: Vale.)

Brazilian mining firm Vale has received the required licenses to commence construction at Capanema Project, located in Santa Bárbara, Ouro Preto and Itabirito (MG) municipalities in Brazil.

The $495m project includes the restoration of the Capanema mine, acquiring new equipment, implementing a long-distance belt conveyor (TCLD) and adjustments in the Timbopeba stockyards.

The start-up of the Capanema project is expected in the second half of 2023. With a production capacity of 18Mtpy and in the first years, the project is expected to add 14Mtpy of capacity to Vale through the Timbopeba site.

The company said that the construction works at Capanema Project supports the creation of productive capacity buffers, for enhanced operational flexibility with low capital intensity.

In May 2019, Vale has invested nearly $17.5bn for installing and expanding the use of dry processing, using natural moisture, in iron ore production in its operations in Brazil over the last 10 years.

The company intends to not use water in its processes, generating no tailings, which prevents the need for dams.

Vale is using dry type of processing at various units, including Brucutu, Alegria, Fábrica Nova, Fazendão, Abóboras, Mutuca, Pica and Fábrica, with plans to roll out to other locations including Apolo and Capanema projects.

The Brazil-based firm has an operational footprint in nearly 30 countries, through its approximately 125,000 people, including direct employees and permanent contractors.