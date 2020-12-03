The proposed transmission line from Aarey to Kudus, in Palghar District would provide an additional 1GW of electricity to Mumbai

The proposed plan follows the recent blackout in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (Credit: fancycrave1 from Pixabay)

The state government of Maharashtra in India is reportedly planning to build a 1GW underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission network with an investment of around INR80bn ($1.08bn).

The proposed plan, which follows the recent blackout in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), will involve the installation of the 80km line from Aarey to Kudus, in Palghar district.

In October this year, the MMR and its adjacent regions faced power blackout due to grid failure as a result of a technical fault.

To overcome such scenarios, the government has decided to fast-track projects such as underground Kudus-Aarey HVDC link to provide additional electricity capacity, ETGovernment, sources familiar with the development.

The proposed transmission project is planned to be built by Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), sources told the publication.

New HVDC link will connect 400kV Kudus substation with 220kV Aarey substation

The project, which will connect the 400kV Kudus substation with AEML’s 220kV Aarey substation, will also be supported by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company.

The Kudus-Aarey HVDC link is planned to be completed in the next three years.

In September this year, Hitachi ABB Power Grids India said it has energised the first phase of 6GW Raigarh-Pugalur transmission link in India.

The company is executing the 800kV ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission project in a consortium with state-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

It connects Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The two-way transmission line, which will be 1,800km-long, will have the capacity to meet the electricity needs of over 80 million people in India.