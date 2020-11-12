The scope of the contracts, which will begin from1 July 2021, will include terminal and warehouse services

NorSea Polarbase south of Hammerfest. (Credit: Øyvind Gravås and Even Kleppa.)

Equinor has awarded contracts worth nearly NOK1.4bn ($153.5m) for services at seven of its supply bases in Norway to three companies including Norsea Group, Saga Fjordbase and ASCO Norge.

Equinor has awarded the contracts on behalf of its operated licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Since 2015, the three suppliers have been delivering operations safely and efficiently at the bases. The present contracts have been awarded by exercising the options that were present in the framework of agreements established back in 2015.

Equinor chief procurement officer Peggy Krantz-Underland said: “Employing over 800 people, from Dusavik in the South to Hammerfest in the North, the bases create important activity in the local communities along the Norwegian coast.

“The new two-year contracts help secure jobs and enable continuity for the bases and the business clusters associated with them.”

The Norwegian oil and gas company stated that it will cooperate with Norsea, Saga Fjordbase and ASCO Norge and other suppliers at its bases to reduce CO2 emissions from its logistical operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The contracts will begin from next July and will have a duration of two years. The scope includes terminal and warehouse services.

Equinor Norwegian continental shelf manager supply operations Roger Foss said: “The supply bases in Norway are cornerstones for our offshore operations all along the coast. In 2019, around two million tons of goods and bulk were shipped via these bases to serve our offshore operations.

“We look forward to further cooperate and improve together with our supply base service suppliers on safety, efficiency and sustainability.”

NorSea Group has been selected to service its supply bases including Dusavik, Kristiansund. Hammerfest, Mongstad, Ågotnes and Florø.

Saga Fjordbase will service its Florø, while ASCO Norge is awarded contract for the Sandnessjøen supply base.

