Equinor awards drilling and well services contracts for Brazilian offshore oilfield. (Credit: Equinor ASA.)

Equinor, on behalf of its partners ExxonMobil and Petrogal Brasil, has awarded $455m drilling and well services contracts for the Bacalhau field development in Brazil.

The contracts, which are for a period of four years and two 2-year options, have been awarded to Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger.

The scope of the contract awarded to Baker Hughes includes drilling services and completion. Halliburton’s scope of contract includes intervention services and liner hanger and Schlumberger will deliver wireline services.

Equinor chief procurement officer Peggy Krantz-Underland said: “The awards build further on our positive cooperation experience with the three selected suppliers in our projects worldwide.

“They will be essential to ensure safe and efficient drilling and well operations on the Bacalhau field.”

In the Bacalhau field, the partners are Equinor with 40% stake, ExxonMobil with 40 %, Petrogal Brasil 20% and Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA, non-investor Government Agency).

Equinor is also the operator of the field since 2016.

Equinor project development acting senior vice president Trond Bokn said: “Brazil is a core area for Equinor, and Bacalhau is an important asset in the Brazilian pre-salt Santos area.

“Together with our partners, we are currently maturing the project towards a final investment decision (FID) which is planned in 2021.”

Earlier this year, the partnership entered into contracts with MODEC for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) for SURF for the Bacalhau field.

Located about 185km from the coast Ilhabela, in the state of São Paulo, Bacalhau field was discovered by Petrobras in 2012.

In phase 1 development, the capacity of the field is expected to be 220,000 bbls/day and the first oil production is planned in 2024.