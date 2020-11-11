The artificial intelligence-based predictive maintenance project is expected to bring down maintenance costs for ADNOC by up to 20%

ADNOC complete first phase of AI-based maintenance project. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a UAE state-owned oil and gas company, announced that it has completed the first phase of a large-scale multi-year predictive maintenance project for its operations.

The artificial intelligence-based (AI) predictive maintenance project is aimed at maximising asset efficiency of ADNOC’s upstream and downstream operations that are located across the country.

Announced last November, the predictive maintenance project is being implemented in four phases and is also claimed to be one of the largest in the oil and gas industry.

The first phase of the project includes the modeling and monitoring of 160 major turbines, motors, centrifugal pumps and compressors across six of ADNOC Group’s companies.

Using AI technologies such as machine learning and digital twins, ADNOC’s predictive maintenance platform will support in predicting equipment stoppages, reduce unplanned equipment maintenance and downtime, increase reliability and safety.

The project is expected to bring up to 20% in maintenance savings.

ADNOC people, technology & corporate support directorate, executive director Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy said: “We are pleased to have achieved this important project milestone, particularly given the ambitious scale of ADNOC’s predictive maintenance project.

“We are already seeing significant operational benefits and cost savings, and we intend to continue to embrace the power of digitalization and AI as we further enhance performance and drive value across our business.”

The project to enable central monitoring of up to 2,500 critical machines

Including the remaining three, all the four phases of the project could be completed by 2022. Once completed, the project is expected to enable central monitoring of up to 2,500 critical machines, across all of the group’s companies.

The project is an integral part of ADNOC’s Panorama Digital Command Center at its headquarters and is being implemented in partnership with Honeywell.

It uses Honeywell’s Asset Performance Management and predictive analytics enterprise solutions.

Last month, the UAE-based oil and gas company had awarded three contracts worth AED1.19bn ($324m) to bring efficiencies at its onshore field operations in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

The contracts were awarded to Galfar Engineering and Contracting and Robt Stone.

The contracts includes the procurement and construction (PC) of flowlines and wellhead installations across several of its onshore oil fields in Abu Dhabi.