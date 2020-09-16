Powered by 67 turbines, the offshore wind farm is expected to generate about 830 million kWh annually

China’s first offshore wind farm starts generating power. (Credit: Pixabay/Maximilian Kaiser)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has announced that its 300MW offshore wind farm has been connected to the grid and is generating first power.

Located in the sea area nearby Jiangsu Province, the offshore wind farm is planned to be equipped with a total of 67 turbines.

The central location of the wind farm has a water depth of 12 meters and is about 39km away from the coast.

Scheduled to fully come into on-grid production by the end of 2020, the offshore wind farm has so far seen the connection of the first batch of turbines to the grid.

CNOOC stated: “The grid-connected of first offshore wind power project indicates that the Company’s steady progress in promoting energy transformation and implementing its green and low-carbon strategy.

“It will also provide a clean energy supply for the green development of the Yangtze River Delta Region.”

CNOOC owns 47% stake in offshore wind power project

The annual on-grid power generation of the Chinese offshore wind farm is expected to about 860 million kWh.

In addition, it will help in offsetting up to 571,000 tons of carbon emissions and saving nearly 279,000 tons of standard coal per year.

CNOOC holds 47% interest of the jointly developed offshore wind power project.

