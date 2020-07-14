The discovery was made following the drilling of wildcat well 34/7-E-4 AH, northwest of the Vigdis Vest field

The discovery was made in the production licence 089 in North Sea. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

Norway-based oil and gas company, Equinor Energy has made a minor oil discovery near the Vigdis field in the North Sea.

The discovery was made following the completion of the drilling of wildcat well 34/7-E-4 AH, northwest of the Vigdis Vest field in the northern part of the North Sea and 160km west of Florø.

The exploration well was drilled to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Middle Jurassic Age (the Rannoch Formation).

It was drilled by the Transocean Norge drilling facility

According to the company, the 34/7-E-4 AH well encountered an oil column of about 20 meters in the Rannoch Formation, with 18 meters of it containing sandstone of good reservoir quality.

The oil/water contact was found at a depth of 2,479 meters.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,517 metres below sea level and a measured depth of 4,459 metres.

The well 34/7-E-4 AH is the 41st exploration well at the production licence 089

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate stated: “The preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery is between 0.9 and 1.5 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil.

“So far, the discovery is presumed to be commercial and will be considered for tie-in to the Vigdis field. The well was not formation-tested, but data acquisition and sampling were carried out.”

Transocean Norge drilling facility is now scheduled to drill a development well on the Visund Sør field in the northern part of the North Sea.

