Vestas will supply, install and commission a total of 48 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the wind projects

The turbines will be mounted on 117-metre towers for the projects. (Credit: Free-Photos/Pixabay)

Denmark-based wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured a 166MW turbine supply order for two wind projects awarded in Polish renewable energy auctions.

Both projects were awarded in Poland’s wind-solar-energy auction that was held in December last year.

Under the terms of the contract, Vestas will be responsible for the supply, installation and commissioning of six V126-3.45 MW turbines for the Debnica Kazubska project and 42 units of same model turbines for the Bialy Bor wind project.

The turbines will be mounted on 117-metre towers to fit the site’s low wind conditions.

As part of the deal, the firm will also provide 20-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service for the two wind projects.

The wind projects will feature VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

Turbine delivery and commissioning for wind projects to take place in Q3 2021

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We are delighted to continue our strong collaboration, that goes 20 years back, with our valued business partner Uriel Renovables S.A.

“Reaching 1 GW of auction wins, means a milestone for the further development of the Polish onshore wind market and makes Vestas the undisputed market leader in Poland, being the main contributor the expansion of wind energy with a 36 percent market share.”

Till date, Vestas has installed more than 2.1GW of wind capacity in Poland, accounting for a 36% of market share.

Furthermore, the firm is expected to deliver and commission the wind turbines in the third quarter of 2021.

Recently, Vestas has secured a turbine supply contract from Capital Power for the 97MW Whitla Wind 2 and 54MW Whitla Wind 3 projects in Canada, totaling 151MW of capacity.

The Whitla Wind 2 and 3 wind farms are extensions to the 202MW Whitla Wind 1 Project, installed last year, featuring the same turbine type.