Bauer will be responsible for the drilling and injection work as part of the underwater work

Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2023. (Credit: BAUER AG)

Dutch marine company Van Oord has selected Bauer Spezialtiefbau for piling works for the 496MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind project in France.

Under the contract, Bauer will be responsible for the installation of 190 bored piles for three-legged jackets, known as tripods, at 62 locations, and one transformer platform based on four piles.

The offshore construction on the project is planned to commence in 2021 while the bored piles will be installed using the offshore installation vessel (OIV), Aeolus.

Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2023.

In 2022, the OIV will be supported by another ship which will set up the tripod foundations.

Saint-Brieuc offshore wind project will feature 62 turbines

Located about 16km from the French coast, on an area of ​​75 km², the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm is claimed to be the first large-scale offshore wind farm in Brittany and one of the first in France to receive all regulatory approvals for construction and operation.

It will comprise 62 wind turbines with a capacity of 8MW each.

Once operational in 2023, the wind farm will generate 1,820GWh of power annually, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of 835,000 people.

Bauer will be responsible for the drilling and injection work and will also carry out injection work from the OIV Aeolus to anchor the 190 bored piles at the drilling points.

The three newly built BAUER Dive Drills DD 40 U will be used that work simultaneously and in a water depth of up to 37m.

Bauer Spezialtiefbau said: “With this project, BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH is expanding its expertise in the field of underwater drilling acquired over the past few years with the full support of its sister company BAUER Maschinen GmbH.

“The Dive Drill is designed for working in mixed soils and rock and designed for sustainable and environmentally friendly operation. With its electro-hydraulic drive, it also contributes to the reduction of CO 2 in footprint.”

