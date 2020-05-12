Van Oord will be responsible for the installation of 72 monopiles and transition pieces for the project

Van Oord to begin installation of foundations at 600MW Kriegers Flak wind project. (Credit: Van Oord.)

Dutch marine contractor, Van Oord has announced that its heavy lift vessel Svanen for the installation of the foundations for 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind project has arrived at the site in the Baltic Sea.

The firm has been selected by Swedish utility company, Vattenfall for the transportation and installation of the foundations for Kriegers Flak wind project.

Under the contract, Van Oord will be responsible for the installation of 72 monopiles and transition pieces for the project.

The monopiles, weighing approximately 800 tonnes, will be shipped floating directly to the site from Rostock, Germany, and the transition pieces will be transported on barges from Aalborg, Denmark.

Bravenes has started installation of seabed protection at the Kriegers Flak project site

Van Oord said: “Van Oord’s 8,000-tonne lift installation vessel Svanen provides a cost-effective solution for its clients.

“So far, the vessel has installed approximately 650 foundations throughout Europe, of which the vast majority of monopiles in the Baltic Sea including the Anholt, Baltic 2 and Arkona projects. More wind farm projects are expected to be launched in the Baltic in the near future.

“A noise mitigation system will be used to reduce the underwater noise resulting from offshore pile driving.”

Last month, Van Oord’s subsea rock installation vessel Bravenes has commenced the installation of the seabed protection for the project.

Once fully operational in 2021, the offshore wind project is expected to be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm.

It is constructed in the Baltic Sea across a range of 15 to 40km from the Danish coast.

Recently, Van Oord has secured a contract from Ailes Marines for the installation of 62 jacket foundations in 496MW Saint Brieuc offshore wind farm, located on the English Channel off the coast of Saint Brieuc Bay, France.

Ailes Marines is responsible for the development, construction, installation and operation of the $2.8bn offshore wind farm.