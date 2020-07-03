Africa Energy said that the Odfjell Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig has departed Bergen, Norway, and is headed towards Block 11B/12B, offshore South Africa

Odfjell Deepsea Stavanger to carry out a multi-well drilling campaign at Block 11B/12B. (Credit: Odfjell Drilling Ltd.)

Africa Energy and its partners are all set to begin a multi-well drilling campaign on Block 11B/12B in South African waters with the Odfjell Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig in the coming few months.

The Canadian oil and gas company said that the drilling rig has departed Bergen, Norway, and is headed towards South Africa.

Block 11B/12B is located in the Outeniqua Basin nearly 175km off the southern coast of South Africa. It spans an area of 18,734km2 and is contained in water depths ranging from 200m-2,000m.

Africa Energy has an effective interest of 4.9% in the exploration right for Block 11B/12B. The Canadian firm holds 49% of the shares in Main Street 1549 Proprietary, which has a 10% participating stake in the offshore South African block.

French oil and gas major Total is the operator with a 45% stake in the block while Qatar Petroleum and CNRI, are the other partners with stakes of 25% and 20%, respectively.

Block 11B/12B contains the Brulpadda oil and gas discovery

Africa Energy president and CEO Garrett Soden said: “We are excited to begin the next phase of exploration drilling on Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa. The Odfjell rig is mobilizing from Norway to South Africa in order to spud the Luiperd-1 well by September.

“Luiperd is the largest prospect in the Paddavissie Fairway and has been de-risked by the nearby Brulpadda discovery and subsequent 3D seismic work.”

The Brulpadda oil and gas discovery was drilled by the Odfjell Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig in February 2019. It is contained in the Paddavissie Fairway, located in the southwest corner of the block.

The Brulpadda well intersected oil pay and a total of 57m of net gas condensate pay over two Middle to Lower Cretaceous high-quality reservoirs.

Alongside Brulpadda, there are various large submarine fan prospects in the Paddavissie Fairway that have been de-risked considerably by the discovery and subsequent 3D seismic acquisition, said Africa Energy.