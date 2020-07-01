The Whitla Wind 2 and 3 wind farms are extensions to the 202MW Whitla Wind 1 Project, installed last year

Vestas to supply turbines for Canadian wind farm’s extension. (Credit: Pixabay/Pexels.)

Vestas has secured an order from Capital Power to supply turbines for two of its wind farms in Canada, totaling 151MW of capacity.

For the order, Vestas will supply V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6MW Power Optimised Mode for the 97 MW Whitla Wind 2 and the 54MW Whitla Wind 3 projects, located in Alberta, Canada.

The Whitla Wind 2 and 3 wind farms are extensions to the 202MW Whitla Wind 1 Project, installed last year, featuring the same turbine type.

Recently, Capital Power announced that it is proceeding to construct the third phase of the Whitla wind farm located in south eastern Alberta.

The wind farm was selected as one of the four projects by the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) in the Canadian province’s first renewable energy auction.

Alberta plans to connect up to 5GW of renewable energy to the grid by 2030.

Capital Power operations engineering and construction senior vice president Darcy Trufyn said: “Our ongoing relationship with Vestas supports our efforts to expand our renewable portfolio and deliver responsible energy for tomorrow.

“We’re pleased to further implement Vestas technology at our Whitla Wind facility to create operational synergies across our fleet and optimise costs and maintenance considerations.”

Vestas to deliver turbines for the projects in 2021

For the present order, Vestas will supply and commission the turbines along with providing 10-year service, designed to ensure that the two wind farms perform optimally during their lifetime.

The company is expected to deliver and commission the turbines in 2021.

Vestas United States and Canada sales and service division president Chris Brown said: “We’re pleased to again partner with Capital Power in expanding their wind portfolio to deliver low-cost wind power that maximises profitability for their investors.

“The 4 MW technology is ideally suited for Alberta’s wind environment, and our unparalleled service operations solutions will keep Capital Power’s projects operating at full capacity to provide reliable and renewable energy for the long-term.”