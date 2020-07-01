MHIEC will refurbish and upgrade the fluidized bed type gasification and ash melting furnace as well as the related equipment

The Kushiro Wide-Area Federation WtE Plant in Kushiro, Hokkaido. (Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering (MHIEC), has secured an order to refurbish the core equipment of the Kushiro Wide-Area Federation waste-to-energy (WtE) facility in Japan.

The Kushiro Wide-Area Federation, comprising the city of Kushiro and five other Hokkaido municipalities has awarded the contract.

The facility, which is located in Takayama, Kushiro in Hokkaido, has a total waste treatment capacity of 240 tonnes per day (tpd).

Under the contract worth JPY3,993m ($37m), MHIEC will be responsible for the refurbishment and upgrading of the fluidized bed type gasification and ash melting furnace as well as the related equipment.

The renovated facility is planned to be completed in September 2023

The renovation will extend the working life of the facility and enhance its energy efficiency.

Designed and built by MHI, the facility began operations in April. The Kushiro Eco-Creation provides operations and maintenance services for the facility under a 15-year, long-term comprehensive contract.

The facility consists of two lines of fluidized bed type gasification and ash melting furnace and related equipment, each with capacity of 120 tpd and has an electricity generating capacity of 4.6MW.

MHIEC said: “The core facilities renovation contract comprises the renewal of superannuated key components of the facility, including the waste receiving and feeding equipment, gasification and ash melting furnace, waste heat boiler, and flue gas treatment system.

“The renovation will introduce high-efficiency motors and invertors to increase energy efficiency, as well as hybrid bag filters with dioxin decomposition functionality, and a low-temperature catalyst for the denitrification equipment to increase the heat recovery rate.”

Scheduled to be completed in September 2023, the renovated facility is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by around 15% per year.

In October last year, MHIEC received an order from the Yokohama city government to refurbish the combustion facilities at the Tsurumi Plant for a municipal solid waste (MSW) in Suehiro-cho, Tsurumi-ku, Kanagawa Prefecture.