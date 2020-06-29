The firm will now start building the factory in Motilla del Palancar to produce concrete towers for its turbines on a 12-hectare site

The new facility will to produce concrete towers for its turbines on a 12-hectare site. (Credit: Pixabay/S. Hermann & F. Richter)

German wind-turbine maker, Nordex is constructing a new factory for concrete towers in the Castile-La Mancha region of Spain.

The firm will now start building the factory in Motilla del Palancar to produce concrete towers for its turbines on a 12-hectare site.

The plant is expected to help in reducing logistics costs for the wind farms in the region, by shortening transport routes and times.

According to the company, the facility will manufacture 20-metre long, convex segments for two 120-metre towers every week. They will be assembled on site at the wind farms when the turbines are installed.

The construction on the new facility will complete in August

Nordex Group CEO José Luis Blanco said: “We are pleased to be setting up a further industrial nucleus in Motilla del Palancar with our tower-manufacturing facility.

“This plant will also mean additional employment opportunities in Castilla-La Mancha as a business centre. All in all several hundred people will be employed at the site.

“But the new factory will also give a sign¡ficant boost to the upstream and downstream sectors. In addition to creating jobs, with our turbine technology we are able to efficiently ensure the success of our customers’ wind energy projects and so make our contribution to a long-term clean and sustainable energy supply.”

The new factory will also be based on a mobile concept , similar to the eleven plants for tower manufacture set up by the company around the world.

Upon completion in August, the factory will offer approximately 300 jobs and create further 200 jobs with local component suppliers.

Recently, Nordex has secured a turbine supply contract from renewables project developer ABO Wind in Finland for the 43.2MW Kokkoneva wind project in Finland.

The scope of the contract included the supply of nine N149/4.0-4.5 turbines and will be supplied in their 4.8MW operating mode.