Petrobras owns 89.257% interest in Atapu. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

Brazilian state- owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has commenced production at the Atapu pre-salt field in the Santos basin.

The oil and natural gas production at the field began through the P-70 platform in the eastern portion of the Santos Basin pre-salt, near the Búzios field.

The P-70 platform is a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) platform.

The Atapu shared deposit includes the fields Oeste de Atapu, Atapu, and a part of the Union’s non-contracted area, whose unitisation process was completed in September last year.

Petrobras owns 89.257% interest in Atapu, while Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda holds 4.258% stake, Total owns 3.832%, and Petrogal 1.703%, and the remaining 0.950% stake is held by PPSA.

Atapu will contribute to growth of production in the pre-salt

According to the oil company, Atapu will contribute for the expansion of production capacity in the pre-salt, which is emerging as highly relevant for the company.

Petrobras said: “The P-70 own platform, the fifth FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading) of the series of replicants, has the capacity to process up to 150 thousand barrels of oil daily and treat up to 6 million m³ of natural gas.

“The unit will operate about 200 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state, in 2,300 m of water depth, with a forecast of interconnection of up to eight producing and eight injection wells.”

In May this year, Petrobras started a Long Term Test (TLD) in the area of ​​the Oven Discovery Assessment Plan (PAD), in the Albacora field.

The test was planned to be conducted in well 3-AB-125-RJS (3-BRSA-1123-RJS) located approximately 120km from the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The main intent of the TLD was to assess the production in the reservoir as well as the characteristics of its oil.