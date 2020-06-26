German LNG Terminal is a Dutch-German joint venture for constructing and operating a multifunctional import and distribution terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Germany

Spanish-German partnership selected by German LNG Terminal for completing EPC tender process. Credit: aymane jdidi from Pixabay)

German LNG Terminal has selected a Spanish-German partnership as an exclusive candidate for executing the final phase of the tender procedure for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract of its proposed LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

The Spanish-German partnership comprises COBRA Instalaciones y Servicios, SENER Ingeniería y sistemas, and TGE Gas Engineering.

German LNG Terminal stated: “The selected partnership members have extensive long-term experience in electricity, oil and gas projects worldwide. Between them they share a design and construction history of involvement in a number of LNG terminal projects, such as Sines (Portugal) / Sagunto and Bahía Bizcaya (Spain) / Gate (The Netherlands) / Dunkerque (France) / and Zeebrugge (Belgium).”

The midstream company said that the final phase of the tender process will see a comprehensive value-improvement exercise and a detailed price actualisation to make the LNG import terminal more cost-efficient.

German LNG Terminal aiming to award EPC contract by the year-end

The German company is looking to conclude a binding EPC contract by the end of this year.

Furthermore, the company expects the detailed design and engineering work required for developing purchase orders of long-lead products can then be commenced soon after the finalising the EPC contract.

The energy infrastructure company began the international prequalification process for the selection of an EPC contractor around this time last year.

The company said that selecting a potential partner for the final development of the EPC contract is a further milestone for the LNG import project.

Simultaneously, the company is in the process of wrapping up the permit application for the planning of the port infrastructure, including the waterside facilities.

The company is a joint venture between Dutch firms Gasunie LNG, Vopak LNG and Germany-based Oiltanking, which is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls.

The Dutch-German joint venture had been formed for constructing and operating a multifunctional import and distribution terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Germany.

According to the joint venture, the proposed LNG import terminal will offer a variety of services such as loading and unloading of LNG carriers, temporary storage of LNG, regasification, injection into the German natural gas grid, and distribution by LNG railcar and tank truck.