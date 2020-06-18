Under the contract, Vestas will be responsible for delivery, installation and commissioning of 12 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines

Vestas wins order to build intertidal wind farm in Vietnam. (Credit: Pixabay/ Detmold.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured a full engineering procurement construction (EPC) contract from REE for the construction of the 48MW Tra Vinh V1-3, an intertidal project in Vietnam.

Vestas has agreed to provide a full turn-key solution including delivery, installation and commissioning of 12 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode, along with civil and electrical work for the project, for the project.

The order also includes 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for maximum energy generation from the wind farm.

It is also the sixth 20-year long term service agreement signed by Vestas in the country.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “We are thrilled to secure our second EPC intertidal project in Vietnam which showcases the trust that our customers have in our capabilities across the full range of projects including intertidal which are located in complex and challenging environments.

“I would like to thank REE Corporation for choosing us to deliver end-to-end reliability for their wind project.”

The intertidal project will be completed by the end of next year

Construction of the wind farm is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of next year, ahead of the current wind feed-in tariff deadline in Vietnam.

REE Corporation CEO Nguyen Thi Mai Thanh said: “We are excited to partner with Vestas in their role as the EPC contractor for the Tra Vinh V1-3 project, and we look forward to the successful implementation of our first nearshore wind farm project with Vestas.”

Last month, Vestas secured a contract to supply turbines for 144MW of wind farms, which will be located in Lien Lap, Phong Huy, and Phong Nguyen in the Quảng Trị Province.

The order is placed by Power Construction Company No.1 (PCC1), an independent power producer.

For this order, the Danish company agreed to supply, transport, install and commission 36 of its V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode.