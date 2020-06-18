The Viking wind farm is expected to be built with an investment of approximately £580m ($652m)

Viking wind farm is expected to produce an annual electricity output totalling 1.9TWh. (Credit: Pixabay/Ed White)

UK-based energy company SSE has taken a final investment decision (FID) for the 443MW Viking onshore wind farm.

Featuring 103 turbines, the wind facility is located in Shetland, Viking and is wholly owned by SSE Renewables after being developed in partnership with Viking Energy Shetland.

The onshore wind facility is expected to harness the superior wind conditions in Shetland, resulting in an estimated load factor of approximately 48%.

SSE Renewables managing director Jim Smith said: “Viking wind farm will help kickstart the green economic recovery, bringing much needed low-carbon investment to Shetland.

“In doing so, it will trigger the building of the associated transmission connection to the islands, which will itself help resolve longstanding security of supply issues on the island.”

Once the construction is completed, the facility is expected to produce an annual electricity output totalling 1.9TWh, and play a key role in contributing towards net-zero targets for UK and Scotland.

SSE is now waiting for the result of the consultation on Ofgem’s minded-to position to approve the 600MW transmission connection from Shetland to the GB mainland and the approval is expected in July 2020.

Ofgem is expected to provide final approval based on Viking wind farm reaching a positive final investment decision, which has been fulfilled now.

The company is expected to spend approximately £580m ($652m) capital expenditure on the wind farm, as part of its updated capital expenditure plans.

