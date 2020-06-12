Power generated from the two solar plants will be sold to Consumers Energy under a PPA signed earlier

Geronimo Energy to build 40MW solar plants in US. (Credit: Pixabay/Samuel Faber.)

Geronimo Energy, an American renewable energy developer, has selected J. Ranck Electric (JRE), an EPC contractor, for the development of two solar plants Bingham Solar and Temperance Solar, totalling 40MW of capacity, in Michigan.

The two solar plants are expected to begin operations by the end of this year and the power generated from these two solar plants will be sold to Consumers Energy under a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed earlier.

Bingham Solar and Temperance Solar, which are located in Clinton and Monroe counties, respectively, are part of a solar portfolio called MiSolar Portfolio.

Geronimo Energy president David Reamer said: “We look forward to furthering Geronimo’s commitment to the state of Michigan. Solar projects like these are not possible without the collective support of customers like Consumers, partners like J. Ranck, and local residents who live in the project communities.

“Together with these key stakeholders, we are excited to start construction and begin to provide the associated local benefits to the people in the great state of Michigan, such as new tax revenue, in-state spending, and job creation.”

The two solar plants can help avoid 50,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually

Geronimo Energy will own and operate the two power plants, which are expected to generate enough power to supply about 8,000 Michigan homes, while helping to avoid as much as 50,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

JRE business development director Scott Walker said: “With these projects, we’ll put an estimated 120 Michigan construction workers on the job and further J. Ranck Electric’s role in growing our state’s renewable energy infrastructure.

“We could not be more proud and excited to work with Consumers Energy and Geronimo to build these solar projects.”

Last month, Geronimo Energy signed a PPA with Big Rivers Electric for the 160MW Unbridled solar project in Henderson and Webster Counties, Kentucky.

Expected to begin operations at the end of 2023, the solar plant can offset 255,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.