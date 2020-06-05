One of the orders is from CTG Renewables, a subsidiary of China Three Gorges and includes the supply of V155-3.3 MW turbines

Vestas has now secured more than 300MW of order for its V155-3.3 MW turbines in China. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Vestas, the Denmark-based wind turbine-maker, has received two orders in China to supply 29 turbines for two wind farms in China, totaling 100MW in generating capacity.

The first order was placed by China Three Gorge Renewables (CTG Renewables), a new customer for Vestas. The second order was placed by an undisclosed customer for a wind farm with 50MW of capacity.

For CTG Renewables, Vestas has agreed to supply 15 of its V155-3.3 MW turbines with 142m towers, which will be installed at the 50 MW Juye I project. The wind farm will be located in Heze, Shandong province in China.

As part of the order, the Danish company will also provide 5 -year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) services for the wind farm.

China Three Gorge Renewables general manager Guoqing Zhao said: “We are glad to enter the partnership with Vestas, who is known as an international leading renewable energy solution provider.

“With Vestas’ latest 4 MW platform variant and high tower solution, we hope to make the Juye project, located in a low-wind area, a successful case for CGT Renewables.”

The wind turbines are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year and the commissioning is planned to take place during the same period.

Vestas has over 300MW orders for V155-3.3 MW turbine model in China

With the order, Vestas has now secured more than 300MW of order for its V155-3.3 MW turbines in the country.

Vestas China president Thomas Keller said: “We’re excited to collaborate with CTG Renewables who has a strong track record in renewable energy development and operation.

“I’m particularly glad that this partnership benefits from our latest 4 MW platform variant, the V155-3.3 MW, which once again proves its applicability for the Chinese market.”

For the second order, Vestas has not disclosed the details about the project and customer.

The company has agreed to supply 14 of its V136-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6MW power optimised mode. The order also includes 5-year service agreement.

It will deliver the turbines in the fourth quarter of this year and the commissioning is planned in the same quarter.