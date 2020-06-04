The Jandaira Copel wind farm will be constructed in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near the city of Jandaíra in eastern Brazil.

Nordex wins turbine supply order for 90MW Jandaira Copel wind project. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

German turbine manufacturer, Nordex has secured an order to supply wind turbines for the 90MW Jandaira Copel wind project in Brazil.

A local power utility COPEL – Companhia Paranaense de Energia that generates, transmits, distributes and trades electric energy, has placed the order for the wind turbines.

Under the contract, Nordex will be responsible for the supply of 26 units of the Nordex AW132/3465 turbines.

Scheduled to be completed in 2022, the Jandaira Copel wind farm will be constructed in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near the city of Jandaíra in eastern Brazil.

The turbine manufacturer will produce the wind turbines at its production facility located in Simões Filho.

Order includes machines servicing contract for a term of 20-years

Nordex said: “The turbines will be built on 120 metre concrete towers, which the Group will manufacture at its local plant in Areia Branca, not far from the site. The company will also source the rotor blades locally.”

The turbines will be constructed on 120 metre concrete towers, which will be manufactured by Nordex at its local plant in Areia Branca.

In addition, the company is also expected to source the rotor blades locally.

The contract also includes the servicing of the machines for a term of 20 years.

Serves 4.6 million customers units in 395 municipalities and 1,113 localities, Copel has 46 own plants that include 20 hydroelectric power plants, one thermal power plant and 25 wind farms.

Recently, Nordex has secured an order from Swedish energy giant Vattenfall to supply turbines for its 240MW South Kyle wind farm in the UK.

Under the contract, the firm will be responsible for the supply of 50 of its N133/4.8 wind turbines and will also maintain them under a premium service contract for a term of 10-years.