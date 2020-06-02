The projects are expected to have a combined capacity of 137,000MWh which is equivalent to supply enough electricity to 23,000 households

AES DE to develop two utility-scale solar and storage projects in Hawaii. (Credit: Pixabay/Sebastian Ganso)

AES subsidiary, AES Distributed Energy (AES DE) has been chosen by Hawaiian Electric Companies to build and operate two new utility-scale solar and storage projects in Hawaii.

The two facilities are among the sixteen projects that were selected by Hawaiian Electric as part of the company’s Stage 2 RFP issued in August 2019.

The projects are expected to have a combined capacity of 137,000MWh which is equivalent to supply enough electricity to 23,000 households in the region.

AES DE president Woody Rubin said: “AES DE is honored to be selected by Hawaiian Electric to advance innovative renewable energy solutions, helping Hawai’i achieve its clean energy goals and reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels.

“We also recognizes the deep economic challenges facing Hawai’i at this time. The projects will not only deliver clean, locally produced renewable energy but will also provide jobs and economic activity at a time when it’s needed most.”

One project will be a 19.5MW photovoltaic (PV) facility

According to the company, the projects represent its on-going commitment to help the state and its people to achieve their 100% renewable energy goals.

To be located in O’ahu, one of the two projects will be a 19.5MW photovoltaic (PV) facility that will be combined with a 35MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), while the other will be a 60MW PV facility paired with a 240 MWh BESS.

Subject to all applicable permitting and approvals, AES DE expects to commence the construction on the projects in 2022, while the completion scheduled in 2023.

At present, the firm operates more than 50MW of solar and solar+storage in Hawai’i, along with the 28MW/100 MWh Lawa’i solar and storage project on Kaua’I and another 100MW of solar and storage projects under development on O’ahu, Maui and Hawai’i Islands.

Recently, Longroad Energy has been selected to deliver two utility-scale solar and battery storage projects in Hawaii, the US.