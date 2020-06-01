Eversendai’s waterfront fabrication yard in RAK Maritime City, Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE will implement the projects work

Eversendai selected for two offshore wind renewable energy projects. (Credit: Norbert Pietsch from Pixabay)

Petrofac has awarded two contracts, worth MYR186m ($42.7m), to Eversendai Offshore, a unit of Malaysian steel fabricator Eversendai, for offshore wind renewable energy projects.

Under the first contract, Eversendai Offshore will fabricate and construct an offshore wind substation platform topside, jacket & piles for an offshore wind farm in the UK.

The scope of work includes engineering, fabrication, construction, sea- fastening and loadout of the offshore substation platform topside, jacket and piles including HVAC, architectural and mechanical completion. It also includes pre-commissioning of the substation platform topside.

Expected to be the highest capacity in the world, the offshore wind substation will generate clean energy required to power approximately one million homes in the region.

The second contract calls for fabrication and construction of jacket & piles for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Beta offshore wind substation platform for TenneT in the Netherlands.

The scope of work includes engineering, fabrication, construction, sea-fastening and loadout of the jacket & piles.

Eversendai to implement the contracts work from UAE facility

Eversendai plans to implement the projects at its 200,000m2 waterfront fabrication yard in RAK Maritime City, Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE.

Eversendai Offshore CEO Narish Nathan said: “This is a significant achievement that marks our continued expansion in the offshore wind renewable energy sector; a market we recognise is vital for the world’s future clean energy needs.

“We have been involved in the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha project and we are delighted to continue our association with Petrofac building a stronger relationship for the future.

“This diversification into the offshore wind renewable energy sector continues to promote our diversification efforts of growing our business into industries that leverages on our fabrication facilities and core expertise in engineering, fabrication and construction.”

In April 2020, Subsea 7 has secured a contract from Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1-4 offshore wind farm project.