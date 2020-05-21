The Mahani field is an onshore gas and condensate discovery made in Sharjah by SNOC and its partner Eni in January 2020

SNOC awards EPIC contract to Lamprell for the Mahani field. (Credit: Pixabay/skeeze)

Lamprell has won an engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) contract from the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) for the Mahani field in the UAE.

The UAE-based oil rig construction firm, which bagged the contract through its site services business, did not reveal the exact contract value. However, it indicated that it is in the range of $6m-$50m.

Mahani is a gas and condensate field in Sharjah, which was discovered by SNOC and its partner Eni in January 2020 through the drilling of the Mahani-1 exploration well.

Under its scope of work, Lamprell will be engaged with the Mahani Extended Well Test project where it will be responsible for the hook-up and installation at the well, upgrade of the existing systems, associated tie-ins, and also a new 25km export pipeline.

Lamprell’s work is slated to be completed in early 2021.

Lamprell chief executive Christopher McDonald said: “SNOC is an important client for us and through delivering to consistently high and competitive standards, we are very proud of the track record we’ve developed with them.

“Mahani is a strategic gas discovery. We are looking forward to being associated with it, delivering this project safely and on time.”

Details of the Mahani field

The Mahani field is located in the Area B Concession, which was awarded to Eni during the first International Competitive Exploration Licensing Round held by the Petroleum Council of Sharjah.

Eni has a 50% stake in the Concession Area B while the remaining 50% stake is held by SNOC. The national oil company of Sharjah is the operator of the onshore block.

The Mahani-1 exploration well was drilled by the partners to a total of 14,597ft measured depth. The well is said to have intersected a thick gas-bearing limestone reservoir in the Thamama of Lower Cretaceous age.

According to Eni, the Mahani-1 well was tested with flow rates up to 50 million cubic feet per day of lean gas and associated condensate.