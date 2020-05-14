The project is planned to be connected to the Spanish power grid through the connection point in La Mudarra

Wpd begin construction on 42MW Corralnuevo wind farm in Spain. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

German wind and solar projects developer, wpd has commenced construction on its fourth project of the Torozos wind cluster, named Corralnuevo wind farm in Spain.

The wind project with a total capacity of 42MW is planned to be completed and produce its first electricity in the fourth quarter of the year. It will feature 12 Siemens Gamesa G132 turbines.

The project is planned to be connected to the Spanish power grid through the connection point in La Mudarra, which is claimed to be the largest substation in the northeast of the country.

wpd country manager Arvid Hesse said: “The ground works are progressing very well, so that despite the Corona pandemic, the construction process is completely on schedule.”

Located in the Castilla y León region, Spain, the Torozos plateau consists of El Poleo, Las Panaderas and Navillas wind projects which were completed in 2019 and are producing clean electricity.

The three wind farms with a combined nominal capacity of 135MW have already been connected to the grid.

wpd will contribute a total of 177 MW of output after Torozos portfolio completion

wpd board member Hartmut Brösamle said: “The Corralnuevo project shows how well wpd is positioned even in difficult times and in a very competitive market.”

Upon completion of the last phase in the Torozos portfolio, wpd will be able contribute a combined capacity of 177MW to country.

With operations in 25 countries, wpd develops and operates wind project both on- and offshore as well as solar projects. It has wind projects with approximately 2,270 wind turbines with an output of 4,720MW.

The firm’s project pipeline includes a total of 11.3GW onshore, 7.4GW offshore and 1.15GW solar energy.

Recently, Finnish paper mill company, UPM has signed a wind power purchase agreement (PPA) with wpd.