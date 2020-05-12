The PPA follows the appointment of Sembcorp to design, build, own and operate the project by PUB this February

Sembcorp signs PPA with Singapore’s water agency. (Credit: Pixabay/Bruno /Germany.)

Singapore’s national water agency PUB has signed a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Sembcorp’s subsidiary Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore, to construct a 60MW floating solar plant.

To be located on Tengeh Reservoir, the floating solar plant is expected to be operational next year and the power from the solar plant will be used by PUB to meet its local energy needs at five local waterworks including Marina Barrage.

When completed, the project will not only be one of the largest inland floating solar facilities in the world, but it will also make Singapore one of the few countries in the world to achieve 100% green waterworks.

The PPA follows the appointment of Sembcorp to design, build, own and operate the project by PUB this February.

PUB CEO Ng Joo Hee said: “With this floating solar power plant, which we believe to be one of the largest single systems in the world, PUB takes a big step towards enduring energy sustainability in water treatment.

“Solar energy is plentiful, clean and green, and is key to reducing PUB’s and also Singapore’s carbon footprint.”

The floating solar plant is expected to occupy an area of 45 football fields

Under the agreement, Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore will use more than 146,000 solar panels, which will be placed on the Tengeh Reservoir in Tuas, covering nearly an area of around 45 football fields.

The electricity generated by the floating solar plant will be enough to power about 16,000 average Singapore homes, while offsetting 32 kilotonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent of removing 7,000 cars off the road.

Sembcorp Industries group president and CEO Neil McGregor said: “Sembcorp is privileged to partner PUB in their ongoing sustainability journey, greening their waterworks as well as producing more solar power in Singapore’s total electricity mix.

“As we continue to reshape our portfolio towards renewables, we are excited to apply our proven capabilities and innovations in this field on this landmark project.

“When complete, the Tengeh floating solar installation will not only represent a world-class engineering feat but also help to support Singapore’s solar target of 2 gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2030.”