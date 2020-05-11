To be located in Alaminos, Laguna, and Gigasol, Zambales, the solar projects will are being developed by ERS Energy and AC Energy

Seraphim to supply solar modules in the Philippines (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures.)

Malaysian company ERS Energy has placed an order with Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System to supply 183MW modules for solar projects in the Philippines.

The solar projects will be located in Alaminos, Laguna, and Gigasol, Zambales and are being co-developed by AC Energy, the energy platform of Ayala, ERS Energy as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and Seraphim.

Seraphim has agreed to supply its monocrystalline 158.75mm half-cell PERC modules for the solar projects. The half-cell modules are claimed to have lower current and series resistance, reducing mismatch losses, internal power losses and shadow effects.

Seraphim president Polaris Li said: “We are pleased to sign this supply agreement with ERS Energy, the EPC Contractor for these projects, further strengthening our long-term strategic relationship and enabling us to maintain our leading position in the Philippines market.

“We strive to support the Philippines to meet its renewable energy goals by utilizing our years of experience and leading-edge technology advantages.”

The module order to strengthen product current portfolio of Seraphim in the region

The 183MW module supply order is expected to strengthen Seraphim’s product current portfolio in the region including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Since 2016, the company started enhancing its presence in Philippine market.

ERS Energy managing director Jonathan Kan said: “Seraphim and ERS have maintained an excellent cooperation for many years.

“We are impressed by Seraphim’s passion and professionalism in the solar industry, which makes them an ideal partner. We are determined to join hands to deliver high quality, safe and reliable products to our customers.”

Last year, Seraphim partnered with Shanxi Lu’An Photovoltaics Technology and setup a plant to produce half-cell solar modules in China’s Shanxi province.

The new plant can manufacture 1GW of ultra-efficient modules annually, including standard half-cell, dual-glass half-cell, and bifacial half-cell modules.